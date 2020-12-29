DHS unveils COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services intends to offer weekly updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across Wisconsin on its website. The agency showed off its new vaccine data page Tuesday morning, saying it will be updated every Tuesday by 2 p.m.

“We are committed to providing the public with timely COVID-19 vaccine information,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Even though we’re in the early stages of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program, it is important for Wisconsinites to know where we stand and highlight the unprecedented work being done by COVID-19 vaccinators across the state.”

The topline statistics provided by DHS show the number of COVID-19 vaccines allocated to the state, along with how many have been shipped and administered. While it shows those numbers as a total of all vaccines provided, it also breaks them down between Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

At the time of the dashboard’s debut, more than a quarter-million doses have been allocated to Wisconsin, more than 156,000 of which have already shipped. So far, the state has administered 47,157 doses, over 40,000 of which were of the Pfizer variety.

Health officials say the dashboard in its current form will likely expand as the vaccines become more widely available. They are currently not releasing geographic and demographic vaccine data because of the small, targeted approach of the vaccine program and to protect individuals’ privacy.

The data for the dashboard are being provided through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, which compiles records for immunizations that are provided in public settings.

