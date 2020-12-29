Advertisement

Evers administration plans to simplify unemployment claims

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is looking for public feedback on simplified unemployment benefit applications.

The Department of Workforce Development announced Monday that it plans to simplify applications starting this spring.

The department says the changes should help applicants understand questions and avoid erroneous answers that could delay processing.

The coronavirus pandemic has left thousands out of work and flooded the department with unemployment claims, resulting in a massive backlog of applications.

Meanwhile, clinicians had to discard about 500 doses of Moderna vaccine at a Grafton medical center after the vials were left unrefrigerated for too long.

