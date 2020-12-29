Advertisement

Evers swears in Assembly Democrats in virtual ceremony

(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is swearing in state Assembly Democrats in a virtual ceremony.

Evers met with the Democratic caucus through Zoom on Monday afternoon. He swore in new members Deb Andraca, Samba Baldeh,  Sue Conley, Dora Drake, Francesca Hong, Supreme Moore Omokunde, Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, Sara Rodriguez, Kristina Shelton and Lee Snodgrass individually.

He swore returning members in en masse. Republicans emerged from the November elections with a 61-38 majority in the Assembly.

The GOP also maintained its majority in the state Senate, setting up a frustrating session for Democrats.

