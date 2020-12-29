First Alert Day: Heavy Snow Likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Weather Days issued for Tuesday and Wednesday as a major winter storm moves through southern Wisconsin. Now is the time to prepare for what will likely be the largest snow event this season, and in some cases years. Significant travel concerns will develop during this storm and is highly discouraged Tuesday night.

WINTER STORM WARNING issued Madison south and west with a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for the rest of the area...Heavy snowfall becoming more and more likely for the middle of the week. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Monday, December 28, 2020

SNOW AMOUNTS:

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued Madison and points south and westward. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the rest of southern Wisconsin. Everyone will see snow and travel concerns, but the heaviest totals will set up in the warning area. Right now we are looking at widespread 4-8 inch snow totals with a narrow band of 6-10 inches setting up. Right now the heaviest band of snow looks to be through portions of Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, and Dane counties.

There are a few questions that remain and could result in some adjustments to the forecast. The first is warmer air that will try and sneak in from the south. This will bring the potential of sleet and freezing rain to areas south and east of Madison. How far north this goes and how long the warmer air hangs around could impact totals through Green, Rock, Walworth, and Jefferson counties.

The other thing we will be watching is just where the heavier band of snow sets up. The band will likely only be 50 miles wide, meaning small shift in the track could impact who sees the heavier snow. This is often something that can’t be seen until the event starts. Regardless, everyone will see snow and several inches.

Snow develops around midday Tuesday and becomes heavy by Tuesday night. There could be a wintry mix along the stateline. Snow continues into Wednesday mornign before tapering off midday Wednesday. While this is arelatively quick moving system, snowfall rates during teh hart of the storm could be 1-2 inches per hour. #FirstAlertWeather Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Monday, December 28, 2020

TIMING:.

Tuesday will start off dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cold and around 10 degrees, priming surfaces for rapid wintry accumulation. Look for flurries and snow showers to develop around the midday hour from west to east. That snow will become steady area wide by the late afternoon and evening hours with minor accumulations expected by the evening commute.

Snow will become heavy Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour will be likely, especially Madison southward. This will lead to rapid accumulations of several inches by the midnight time frame.

Heavy precipitation will continue after midnight as warmer air tries to sneak in. This will cause the snow to become a bit wetter and perhaps lead to a wintry mix south and east of Madison.

Colder air moves back in by morning and will switch any wintry mix back over to light snow. Snow will taper off from west to east by midday Wednesday with clouds lingering into the afternoon and evening hours.

TRAVEL:

Roads will start to deteriorate Tuesday afternoon and evening. After sunset, road conditions will continue to go downhill with travel highly discouraged into Wednesday morning. Travel will be tricky Wednesday morning with a slow improvement expected as the day progresses as snow wraps up and plow crews play catch up. If you do plan to travel, be sure to have an emergency kit packed in case a worst case scenario happens and you get stranded.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.