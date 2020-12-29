Janesville police investigating after man asks girl to “get in my van”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. launched an investigation Monday after a ten-year-old girl reported being approached by a man asking her “come on get into my van.”

The girl told investigators she was riding her bicycle around 1:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Washington St. when the man’s SUV stopped near her and the suspect allegedly tried coaxing her to climb in.

Instead, she rode home where she arrived safely, police said, noting the girl was not harmed in the incident.

She described the suspect as a white man, between 30 and 40 years old, clean-shaven with a bald head and short brown hair on the sides. The man was wearing a brownish-blue shirt and did not have glasses on at the time.

The man’s vehicle was captured on a surveillance camera, which the police department has released. Investigators described the SUV as a white 2014-17 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Janesville Police Dept. at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. They can also leave a tip at p3tips.com.

