Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and future second gentleman Douglas Emhoff received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The vice president-elect’s vaccination with the vaccine occurred live on camera from Washington.

Harris’ vaccination comes exactly one week after President-elect Joe Biden received his vaccine.

After the inoculation, she encouraged everyone to get the vaccine as soon as they are able to.

Emhoff also received the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control says about 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. and more than 11 million doses have been distributed.

