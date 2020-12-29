Advertisement

Madison man to stand trial for allegedly killing his sister

Joseph. G. Green (Source: Dane County Jail).
Joseph. G. Green (Source: Dane County Jail).(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being ruled competent to stand trial, a Madison man pleaded not guilty Monday in the death of his sister on Christmas Eve last year.

Joseph G. Green passed a competency evaluation last Monday, resulting in his transfer from a mental health facility to the Dane Co. jail and allowing for this week’s preliminary hearing and arraignment.

Green, 58, had failed a similar evaluation in February, resulting in his original transfer to the facility and the initiation of involuntary medication for him. Green appealed the decision. Last week’s order does continue the medication requirement.

He faces a single count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 63-year-old Sheila Green, who was found dead around 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2019, at a home in the 900 block of Midvale Blvd.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Sheila had 15 entry and exit gunshot wounds in her body, according to the complaint.

