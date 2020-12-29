Madison neighborhood reopened after police determined suspicious vehicle not a threat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The area where a vehicle with suspicious material was discovered Monday afternoon is now clear, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD was dispatched to a suicidal/homicidal subject near the intersection of Grant St. and Jefferson St. around 1:33 p.m. According to MPD the subject as later located at a nearby hospital and was safely detained to be evaluated.

However, police gathered information that led to concerns over the subject’s vehicle that was parked in the 1700 block of Jefferson St.

MPD blocked off the neighborhood near Henry Vilas Park out of an abundance of caution.

According to police, the people who live on the 1700 block of Jefferson Street were asked to leave their homes or to shelter in place. Two buses were brought in to help evacuate them, but most decided to stay home or left on their own.

MPD reached out to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office for assistance from its Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit. The police department explained the Sheriff’s Office has tools that will allow them to see what’s inside the vehicle without risking any officers approaching it.

Dane County EOD was eventually able to confirm that no hazardous materials were located in the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from the area by the registered owner (not the original subject), according to MPD.

Shortly after 8:00 pm, all area streets were opened and residents re-contacted by officers on scene to notify them as well.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.