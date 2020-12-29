Major Winter Storm to Impact Southern Wisconsin Today and Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three out of the next four days have been declared First Alert Weather Days by NBC15 meteorologists.

The final week of 2020 will be an active one as far as weather is concerned. Three snow-producing winter storms will impact southern Wisconsin during this time frame.

The first storm came through on Sunday and brought one to four inches of snow to the region. The second storm is set to arrive later today and bring moderate and heavy snowfall with accumulation of four to eight inches overnight. By Friday, a third storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to the area.

Low pressure is currently developing over the central Rockies. This low will move rapidly to the east-northeast over the next 24 hours. Moisture will surge northward ahead of the low and begin to interact with cold air in place over Wisconsin.

Snow will begin over the far southwest part of the state by mid-afternoon. It will expand northeastward through the late afternoon and early evening. The snow will also intensify and rapid accumulation will be seen during the evening and overnight hours. Increasing wind will lead to blowing and drifting overnight and into Wednesday.

Four to eight inches of new snow is expected by early tomorrow over southern Wisconsin. These totals are through 7:00 a.m. (wmtv weather)

The Nation Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southern Wisconsin from 4:00 p.m. today until noon Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. today through noon Wednesday for the counties shaded in pink. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the counties in purple. (wmtv weather)

This will be a relatively fast-moving system and it will exit quickly to the east by early tomorrow. Accumulation will be minimal after sunrise Wednesday.

Yet another potentially strong storm could impact southern Wisconsin on New Year’s Day. There are still questions as to the exact track this on will take and the NBC 15 First Alert Weather Team will provide updates as they become available.

