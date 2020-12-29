Advertisement

Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old Faustino Ramirez Garcia, brother and sister.(Source: Canton Police/WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man, woman and unborn baby are dead after an early morning shooting in Canton, and a toddler is in the hospital, WLBT reported.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a man arrived at a home on Chestnut Alley around 1:30 a.m. and found another man shot in the back of the head. He then called police.

When officers arrived, they found more victims: an 8-month pregnant woman who was shot in the face, and a 1-year-old girl who was also shot in the face.

The man, woman, and unborn child all died as a result. The one-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Brown later identified the victims as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old Faustino Ramirez Garcia, brother and sister.

Brown says another man survived the shooting by hiding in the closet.

Police believe the motive behind the shootings was robbery. It’s being investigated as a triple homicide.

There’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

