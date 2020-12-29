Moderna vaccine arrives at Wisconsin nursing homes

MARKESAN, Wis. (WMTV) - Many Wisconsin nursing homes found out they were getting the Moderna vaccine for staff and residents Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 23.

On Monday, Walgreens and CVS pharmacists distributed more than 3,900 vaccines to people across the state. Gov. Tony Evers sent out a press release detailing the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program.

“I was nervous, but I’m glad I did it,” Nancy Panten, a short-term resident at Markesan Resident Home Inc. said. “At first, I was nervous, and then I thought ‘hey, maybe I can be with my family again!’”

Panten is among the first nursing home residents in Wisconsin to get Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Markesan Resident Home received 200 doses Monday; more than enough to vaccinate the 60 staff members and residents who said they want it so far.

Ninety miles south, New Glarus Home Nursing Dir. Patty Emberson and Infection Preventionist Carla Durst are taking care of their own residents and staff.

Dir. of Nursing and Infection Prevention Specialist at New Glarus Home receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine! @nbc15_madison #modernavaccine #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/MFNqyg91BC — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) December 28, 2020

“It feels like we’ve reached the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” Durst said.

Emberson was the first one to get it in New Glarus.

“We just want this to be a step in the right direction so we can get back to some normalcy, we haven’t had that in so long,” Emberson added. “We don’t know what the new normal will look like but we obviously want families to be able to visit.”

Exciting news for New Glarus Home today; they're one of the first long-term care facilities in the state receiving the Moderna vaccine for residents and staff!

SO FAR:

70/74 residents said they want it

74/120 staff members said they want it @nbc15_madison #modernavaccine pic.twitter.com/kO2zrXVk9E — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) December 28, 2020

So far, 74 of the 120 staff members say they want to get the shot. Emberson said that number is growing. Seventy out of 74 residents say they want to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The majority who want the vaccine just want things to go back to normal.

“I hope it does the trick, that more people do the shot and we can live in a world without the masks,” Panten said. “It’ll help. Everyone worries, but it’ll all work out.”

There’s currently a COVID-19 outbreak at Markesan Resident Home; eight residents are either sick or under observation.

They’ll have to wait to get their first dose when CVS Pharmacy comes back next month to give the booster shot for those vaccinated today.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said there are nine facilities that started vaccinating Monday and 42 scheduled through Thursday.

Over the next 12 weeks, CVS will head to more than 1,800 long-term care facilities, statewide and reach more than 80,000 Wisconsinites.

