New snow removal plan for Madison takes streets off plow routes

Plan includes less salt on the road.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Madison area prepares for lots of snow Tuesday, the City of Madison Streets Division is reminding people that the snow removal strategy is a bit different from prior years.

The city will use 7% less salt through the 2020-2021 winter, which equates to roughly 15 tons worth of salt. The city says the change is not only meant to keep more salt out of Madison area bodies of water but also because of new traffic patterns during the pandemic.

Because roadways, like around schools that have traded in-person learning for virtual classes, are less used, there is less urgency to clear those roads, reallocating resources to busier thoroughfares. Because of the changes in when, and roads will be cleared, it is as important as ever to drive with caution.

“Be slow, be patient, be safe, be prepared to be inconvenienced by this because it’s going to be a long trip if you have to go somewhere while it’s snowing or maybe just wait,” said Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson.

The city will send 32 trucks out to push back against the oncoming storm. For more details on the new snow removal plan or specifics on the streets not receiving salt, go to the city of Madison website.

