PHMDC vaccinates 1st Dane Co. EMS workers

PHMDC announced that the first Dane Co. EMS workers were vaccinated Tuesday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday that the first Dane County EMS workers were vaccinated for COVID-19.

PHMDC noted that they used their first shipment of vaccines to immunize the EMS employees while at Alliant Energy Center.

Health officials said they were hopeful for 2021 and to vaccinate others in the county.

PHMDC said Tuesday that those who provide direct patient care or health care services that cause in-person contact with patients who may have COVID-19 are eligible under Tier 1a, who can currently get the COVID-19 vaccine.

PHMDC asked Dane Co. organizations with these employees to send in their information on the PHMDC website if they have not been matched with a vaccinator yet.

Health officials explained that they will reach out to the organizations for names and contact information of the eligible employees. The employee will then be matched with an appointment as a vaccine becomes available.

