Trump campaign takes Wis. election results case to U.S. Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to appeal Wisconsin’s election results.

The lawsuit alleges that over 50,000 absentee ballots were illegally submitted in the state. The lawsuit further alleges that over 28,000 ballots were counted by people who did not provide identification and that nearly 6,000 ballots were incomplete.

The Trump campaign noted that the filing is seeking an expedited consideration before Jan. 6, which is when Congress will review the Electoral College votes.

President Trump’s attorney Jim Troupis said that the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision did not address the merits of their claim.

“This ‘Cert Petition’ asks them to address our claims, which, if allowed, would change the outcome of the election in Wisconsin,” said Troupis.

The state Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit on Dec. 14, just an hour before the Electoral College cast Wisconsin’s 10 votes for Democrat Joe Biden.

The court’s three liberal justices were joined by conservative swing Justice Brian Hagedorn who said three of Trump’s four claims were filed too late and the other was without merit. The ruling ends Trump’s legal challenges in state court.

The president sought to have more than 221,000 ballots disqualified in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state’s two most heavily Democratic counties. Those were the only counties where Trump sought a recount, even though he lost statewide by just short of 21,000 votes, a margin of about 0.6%. Hagedorn said the Trump campaign was “not entitled to the relief it seeks.”

This will be the second challenge of mail voting filed by the Trump campaign, which has also filed a lawsuit on Dec. 20 in Pennsylvania.

