Sen. Risser retires after serving 64 years on Wisconsin Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 64 years serving in the Wisconsin State Legislature, Sen. Fred Risser (D-Madison) will be leaving on Jan. 4, 20201.

At 93-years-old, Risser is the longest serving state or national legislator in the country’s history, and last World War II veteran to serve in either the state or nation’s legislature.

NBC15 spoke with Sen. Risser, who said the biggest change he has seen during his six decades as a senator is the trend towards diversity.

“When I started in the senate there had never been anything but white men in the senate for the first 110 years of statehood,” Risser said. “Since that time we’ve had a number of women, a number of people of color... I think it’s one of the biggest changes I’ve seen.”

Risser was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1956, moving to the State Senate in 1962, according to a release. He has served in many leadership roles including eight years as Senate Minority Leader and 25 years as Senate President.

During his tenure Risser worked with 13 different Wisconsin governors – seven Democrats and six Republicans – and has never missed a legislative roll call, something he takes much pride in.

Risser is the main author of many bills, including the state’s Clean Indoor Act which prohibits smoking in all inpatient care facilities in Wisconsin. He also helped make it possible for seniors over 60 to audit, at no cost, courses at the University of Wisconsin.

Risser said that he considers a major accomplishment to be his work on drafting the Capitol Master Plan and following through over 10 years of work on the Capitol restoration, according to a release.

He has received many awards for his work on environmental and women’s issues, including a Lifetime Achievement Award for his support of Planned Parenthood.

Risser says he doesn’t have any immediate plans after he leaves the senate in the new year, but is looking forward to spending more time with his wife. He says his is healthy and ready to do something different.

“I’m honored my constituency allowed me to serve as long as they did,” Risser said. “I think I’ve done a fair job representing this community.”

