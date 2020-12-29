Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office released new details about the death of a 38-year-old Town of Rome woman who went missing on Christmas Eve before being found dead in the Town of Leola two days later.

According to the sheriff’s office, its preliminary investigation indicates Lindsey Folan was driving on a private road when her Toyota Corolla went into a ditch and was submerged in water.

Folan managed to escape the car and started walking, but she soon succumbed to the cold temperature, investigators said. Her preliminary cause of death was listed as hypothermia.

Folan was reported missing on Dec. 24. Her body was discovered shortly after 8:30 a.m. two days later in the Town of Leola.

No other new information was released. The Sheriff’s Office investigation remains ongoing at this time.

