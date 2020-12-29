Snow emergencies declared in local cities ahead of large snow storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of what will likely be the largest snow event this season in southern Wisconsin, cities are declaring snow emergencies in an effort to assist plow and clean up efforts.

The Village of Blue Mound declared a snow emergency Monday that will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 and last until Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11:00 p.m. No street parking is allowed.

The Village of Marshall declared a snow emergency that will go into effect 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 and last until 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. No street parking is allowed.

The City of Monona declared a snow emergency that will take effect at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 and last unit 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. No street parking is allowed. The City is advising those who rely on street parking to take advantage of parking lots that serve city parks until the end of the snow emergency.

Check with individual municipalities for updates on snow emergency details.

Learn the latest on the storm here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.