Advertisement

Snow emergencies declared in local cities ahead of large snow storm

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of what will likely be the largest snow event this season in southern Wisconsin, cities are declaring snow emergencies in an effort to assist plow and clean up efforts.

The Village of Blue Mound declared a snow emergency Monday that will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 and last until Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11:00 p.m. No street parking is allowed.

The Village of Marshall declared a snow emergency that will go into effect 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 and last until 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. No street parking is allowed.

The City of Monona declared a snow emergency that will take effect at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 and last unit 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. No street parking is allowed. The City is advising those who rely on street parking to take advantage of parking lots that serve city parks until the end of the snow emergency.

Check with individual municipalities for updates on snow emergency details.

Learn the latest on the storm here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

Maryland's Donta Scott dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
No. 6 Wisconsin upset by Maryland 70-64
Demii Wright, 9, poses with her book, Can you HEAR me now?
Fourth grader battling sudden hearing loss writes book to help others
Tuesday-Wednesday
First Alert Day: Heavy Snow Likely
Vaccinations begin at nursing facilities across Wisconsin on Dec. 28, 2020.
Pharmacies begin vaccinations at Wisconsin nursing facilities