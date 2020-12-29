Spreading kindness and filling stomachs through Lasagna Love

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a saying that one way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, and that’s a mantra taken seriously by the group Lasagna Love.

Lasagna Love is a national movement to feed families and spread kindness through cooking and distributing lasagnas within the community, according to their website. Ashley Vogt is a volunteer with Lasagna Love in the Madison area, affectionally known as a “Lasagna Mama.”

“The lasagna mamas and papas are someone who spreads love via lasagna by making and delivering lasagnas to families in their neighborhood who could be struggling from food insecurity or just need a night off from all the chaos,” Vogt said.

Vogt first saw the Lasagna Love project online and knew it was a cause she wanted to be part of.

“Ever since the pandemic started, I’ve felt literally helpless,” said Vogt. Vogt said before the pandemic, she enjoyed being able to help people, going to food pantries to donate food and see people face to face. With the pandemic, that hasn’t been as possible. “I’ve been struggling with just a case of the blues this time of year, it just doesn’t feel exactly the same. I saw this on Facebook and my heart literally lit up. I was just like, this is what I need to do, I want to do this.”

Vogt cooks the lasagnas at her home in Madison then does socially distanced drop offs. Some days she has help from her 5-year-old daughter Violet.

“I’m trying to get my daughter to be more involved so that she knows exactly what we’re doing,” she said. “I want to spread that to her so that when she eventually goes to school, starts making friends, she can spread that kindness.”

Vogt has been volunteering cooking lasagnas for a few weeks now, but said she has already seen the need. Last she checked, Vogt said there were about 150 families they still needed to feed.

“A lot of the families are just small families needing a little bit of extra help. Either somebody lost one of their jobs, they’re just not making ends meet, things are quite [a bit] more expensive,” she said. “Some of the frontline people, they’re just inundated with so much stuff that ‘how can I even think about dinner right now?’ We serve some of them.”

Vogt said volunteers are always needed, and they’re working to grow beyond the Madison area.

“I love to cook, I love to make people feel good via food, so it’s just a passion that I have,” she said.

For more information on how to volunteer or receive a lasagna, you can learn more at the Lasagna Love website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.