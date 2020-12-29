These cities have all declared snow emergencies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With several inches of snow threatening to blanket southern Wisconsin starting Tuesday evening, some communities are wasting no time declaring snow emergencies to make clearing the streets safer and easier for plows.

Emergency declarations began Monday night when the City of Monona and Villages of Blue Mound and Marshall issued declarations that would go into effect the next day. Then, on Tuesday, with the system only hours away, Beloit and other cities started declaring their own snow emergencies.

At this point, the City of Madison has not issued a declaration for the impending storm. City officials are reminding people that their plow strategy this year has changed.

Here are the locations that have issued weather emergencies and some of the restrictions those declarations entail (most text provided by the city):

City of Beloit:

From 4 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday, vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot (listed below). The Beloit Police Department and/or Code Enforcement will ticket and/or tow away any motor vehicle, trailer or semitrailer found in violation of this snow emergency declaration at the owner’s expense.

A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website, www.beloitwi.gov . The following locations are designated emergency parking:

Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot

Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot

Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot

Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs

Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot

Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs

Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.

Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs

Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs

West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs

Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs

CITY OF FORT ATKINSON

Fort Atkinson declared a snow emergency that will take effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday night and it will last until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

CITY OF JANESVILLE

Janesville’s snow emergency goes into effect Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

A winter weather emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete. To ensure that you do not receive a parking ticket, please move your vehicle prior to 7:00 PM and keep your vehicle off City streets until they have been completely cleared of ice and snow.

Winter Weather Emergency Parking: The best place to park during a winter weather emergency is in your garage or driveway. If you are unable to park in a driveway or garage, please park in one of the following downtown municipal parking lots:

East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive

City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street

S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street

Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street

River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street

N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street

Parking is allowed in any municipal parking lot during a winter weather emergency. Please ensure that vehicles are removed from the parking lots after the emergency has ended to allow for City crews to clear the lots of snow and ice.

Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50. The Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin.

Additional Information: Janesville residents can get additional winter weather emergency information from the City’s Snow & Ice Control webpage or by calling the Snow Hotline at (608) 755-SNOW. To report problems or concerns, please call the City Services Center at (608) 755-3110.

City of Monona

From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday, people are barred from parking any vehicle on any street in Monona.

The police department may ticket and tow vehicles parked on Monona streets that obstruct snow removal operations. It is essential to have the roadways clear so that Public Works crews can clear streets during the early morning hours.

To avoid getting a ticket or towed, you may park vehicles in City of Monona parking lots that serve city parks until the end of the snow emergency. These include the public lots at Ahuska, Lottes, Winnequah, Frostwoods Beach, Fireman’s, Maywood and Schluter Parks.

City of Portage

A snow emergency was declared at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Starting at 2 a.m., parking is prohibited on a all snow routes, then, at 4 a.m., parking will be prohibited on all streets, except in the Central Business District.

In the Central Business District, parking is prohibited from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicles not complying with the parking regulations are subject to a fine. They will be towed and the owner will be responsible for any associated charges.

City of Stoughton

Parking will be even/odd during the snow emergency. It will be in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. over the next three days or until the emergency is canceled or extended.

City of Sun Prairie

No parking is permitted on any City street from 3 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday, or until the Snow Emergency has been canceled.

Vehicles parked on the street in violation of this ordinance can be ticketed ($50 fine) and may be towed.

Vehicles may be parked in municipal parking lots, park parking lots and on Merchant Square in the City during the declared snow emergency.

City of Watertown

The snow emergency goes into effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 7 a.m., Thursday.

During the 48-hour period of the snow emergency parking on all city streets and alleys will be banned between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. the following morning. Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to utilize municipal parking lots or make arrangements with neighbors, relatives or friends to avoid a potential $50.00 citation. In addition, any vehicle that has been ticketed and remains parked at the same location for 24 or more hours afterward may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Village of Arlington

The Village of Arlington has declared a Snow Emergency for Tuesday December 29, 2020. No person shall park, place or leave standing any unattended vehicle on any street or alley when a snow emergency has been declared by the Village Clerk.

This prohibition shall remain in effect until such time as the snow is either removed or plowed back to the curb line.

Village of Clinton

A declaration of snow removal emergency is in effect for the Village of Clinton from 5:00 P.M. Tuesday December 29, 2020 Through 12:00 P.M. Wednesday December 30, 2020.

No parking is allowed on village streets during this snow removal emergency. Parking is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street. Vehicles must be moved after 24 hours in the municipal parking Lot.

Village of Blue Mounds

Its snow emergency goes into effect at midnight on Wednesday and will last until 11 p.m. Thursday.

During that time, no street parking is allowed. Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to find alternate parking. The Village of Blue Mounds will issue citations and or tow vehicles if deemed necessary.

Village of Marshall

The village’s Director of Public Works declared a snow emergency that begins at 8 p.m. and lasts until 9 a.m., or until the declaration has been canceled. During that time, no street parking is allowed.

Village of McFarland

The Village of McFarland’s snow emergency takes effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 6 p.m. the next day.

No street parking is allowed. For those who rely on street parking, please take advantage of the Municipal Center parking lot and the Public Parking lot at the corner of Farwell Street and Exchange Street.

Vehicles left in the street could be ticket and towed at the owners expense.

Adams County

Adams County officials started preloading their trucks Tuesday afternoon. Officials said they will be running about 15 trucks.

The type of snow that develops will determine how much treatment they put on the roads. Right now, Adams County officials expect to use 300-400 tons of a salt brine solution.

Dane County

Dane County will have 60 trucks plowing the roads. The roads were not treated before the snow because of the cold temperatures on Tuesday.

Dodge County

Dodge County will be using 52 trucks to blow and treat the roads.

Grant County

Grant County has a total of 23 state and county trucks. The trucks will run until 9 p.m. on the 18 hours roads. The trucks will continue to run on the 24 hour roads. Grant County officials said they plan on using 750 tons of solution on the roads.

Green County

Green County officials said they have 24 trucks loaded and ready to go when the snow starts to fall. The trucks will be out until 9 p.m. If the visibility drops, the trucks could be pulled off the roads sooner. The trucks will be sent back out at 3 a.m., which is 1 hour earlier than usual. Green County officials said there will be a V-plow on standby to help the sheriff’s office and paramedics. In a typical snow event, Green County will use between $20,000 - $30,000 worth of a salt brine solution to treat the roads. Officials said they could double that with this storm and could wind up using $60,000.

