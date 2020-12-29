Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Health Services releases COVID-19 vaccine report

Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish Health, a senior healthcare facility, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Miami.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its COVID-19 vaccien report Monday, two weeks after the administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 14.

The FDA authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shortly thereafter. The first shipment of Moderna vaccine arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 22, with the first doses administered that day.

As of the end of the day on Dec. 27, DHS says the state’s vaccine data are as follows:

  • 129,675 doses of Pfizer and 135,900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to Wisconsin.
  • 39,501 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, including 35,595 doses of Pfizer and 3,905 doses of Moderna. One unspecified dose was administered in Wisconsin.

DHS says they expect to see total doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered to keep pace with the shipments.

