Wisconsin prosecutors add curfew charge against Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old Illinois teen accused of shooting three people during a protest in southeastern Wisconsin with violating curfew.

Kyle Rittenhouse was charged in Kenosha County in August with multiple counts, including homicide, endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that prosecutors on Monday added violating curfew the night of the shooting to the list.

The offense is a civil citation punishable by a forfeiture. Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during a protest over a police shooting in Kenosha on Aug. 25.

