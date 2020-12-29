Woman accused in hotel disturbances allegedly bites officer during arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old woman was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly causing a scene at a Madison hotel before stealing an employee’s vehicle and crashing it.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the suspect, who was identified as Nahrah Jaze C. Smith, was taken into custody at another hotel where she also accused of causing a disturbance and biting an officer.

MPD’s initial report indicates officers were first called to the Hampton Inn, in the 400 block of Commerce Dr., shortly after midnight where Smith is accused of causing her first disturbance and stealing the vehicle.

Investigators allege Smith crashed it into a tree and then proceeded to the Homewood Suites hotel where she caused another scene and officers caught up with her. While officers were trying to take Smith into custody, she allegedly bit one of them in the leg and spat on another.

She was eventually restrained, arrested, and transported to the Dane Co. jail.

Smith was booked on counts that included resisting arrest, causing injury; battery to a law enforcement officer; operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent; disorderly conduct; and OWI.

