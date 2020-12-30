Advertisement

500% increase in Dane Co. households with food insecurity

Dane County, Badger Prairie Needs Network Announce Opening of Expanded Cold Storage Unit
Dane County, Badger Prairie Needs Network Announce Opening of Expanded Cold Storage Unit
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is reporting more than a 500% increase in new households experiencing food insecurity this year as the COVID-19 pandemic carries on.

Dane Co. and Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) noted that over one million pounds of food was distributed this year, with 24,600 people fed. According to a news release, BPNN distributed over 775,000 pounds of food in 2019 and helped feed around 14,200 people.

BPNN dropped their service area boundaries this year in order to meet the need from food-insecure households and doubled the amount of visits that were allowed.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi thanked Marcia Kasieta and all of BPNN’s staff and volunteers for their efforts.

“Their efforts and investments have strengthened our emergency food distribution system during the pandemic,” Parisi said.

Dane Co. also noted that BPNN opened their expanded cold storage just last month, as well as a contact-free receiving area to protect volunteers and guests.

