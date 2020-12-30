Advertisement

Alex Trebek’s final Jeopardy! episodes air next week

Jeopardy! airs every weekday at 4:30 p.m. on NBC15.
FILE - Alex Trebek, host of "Jeopardy!" attends a ceremony honoring the show's executive...
FILE - Alex Trebek, host of "Jeopardy!" attends a ceremony honoring the show's executive producer Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, in this Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, file photo.((Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (WMTV) - The final five episodes of Jeopardy! that were hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week.

The shows were taped in late October, shortly before his death on November 8 at age 80, the game show’s distribution company said. It noted that, at the time they were recorded, no one knew those would be his final episodes.

The final week of episodes kicks off Monday with a special message about the season of giving. It will conclude with a special tribute to Trebek, who hosted the syndicated show for all of its 37 seasons, until his death.

The following Monday, January 11, will resume with one of the greatest Jeopardy! champions of all-time, Ken Jennings, serving as guest host.

