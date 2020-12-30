Advertisement

Badgers go Bowling Wednesday

Wisconsin faces Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at 11 a.m.
(WBAY)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may be hard to believe, but the 2020 football season is coming to a close for the Badgers.

Yes, that 2020 season. The season that was postponed. Then canceled. Then back on again.

The Badgers wound up playing 6 of their schedule 9 games and finished with a 3-3 record.

It’s now time for the Wisconsin football team to turn their attention to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.  The Badgers will face Wake Forest from the ACC. The Demon Deacons finished the regular season with a record of 4-4.

This is the first meeting between the 2 school and Wisconsin is favored to win by at least a touchdown.

Why should you watch?

Well, one, it’s the Badgers, you should always watch the Badgers.

Two, it’s a chance to see if Graham Mertz can finish his last game of his freshman season in style.

Finally, this may be the last game in a Badgers uniform for Jake Ferguson, the tight end from Madison Memorial and is also Barry Alvarez’s grandson.

Plus, it’s the Badgers!

We’ll have highlights and postgame coverage on NBC15.

On Wisconsin!

