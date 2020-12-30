Badgers win Duke’s Mayo Bowl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may not be the bowl game Badger fans were expecting at the beginning of the season, but there’s something to be said for winning your last game in 2020.

The Badgers did just that by defeating Wake Forest in the Duke’ Mayo Bowl in Charlotte 42-28.

Early on, it didn’t look like that would be the case. Wisconsin fell behind 14-0 and then trailed again 21-14, but then it was all Badgers from there on out, on both sides of the ball.

On offense, Wisconsin rushed for 5 touchdowns, including two by quarterback Graham Mertz. The freshman also threw for another score for UW. Garrett Groshek, Jalen Berger, and John Chanel also ran for touchdowns for the Badgers.

The defense had 4 interceptions for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin finishes the year 4-3.

