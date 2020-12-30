Badgers win Mayo Bowl and have perfect trophy to prove it

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers won Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but they may be returning to Madison a bit empty handed.

#Badgess might come home a tad empty handed... it appears Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy is shattered 😂🤣😭 2020 man.. pic.twitter.com/S8XEv9D4Tg — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was dancing with teammates in celebration of the 42-28 win against Wake Forest when the bowl trophy slipped from his hands and shattered on the locker room floor.

One more look at it. Graham Mertz the moves, and finding a way to bring Mayo to a trophy 😂 (@stephanbracey2 IG) pic.twitter.com/9mQtrsRmIm — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

The celebration only stopped for a minute though as the Badgers found a way to repair the broken trophy: by securing a bottle of Duke’s Mayonnaise to it.

Appears it’s properly fixed, and Graham Mertz is taking the blame 😂 pic.twitter.com/RcJxFfA015 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

In a post-game interview Badgers head coach Paul Chryst joked that, “we just wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy.”

Paul Chryst not giving us an inch when pressed about the trophy 😂 #Badgers pic.twitter.com/Ti8pMTMxk0 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

The mayo-moment is going viral on social media and is filling the void for fans who were disappointed that the cooler of Gatorade poured on Chryst when the Badgers won wasn’t filled with Duke’s Mayonnaise.

