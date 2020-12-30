Advertisement

Badgers win Mayo Bowl and have perfect trophy to prove it

(Morry Gash | AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers won Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but they may be returning to Madison a bit empty handed.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was dancing with teammates in celebration of the 42-28 win against Wake Forest when the bowl trophy slipped from his hands and shattered on the locker room floor.

The celebration only stopped for a minute though as the Badgers found a way to repair the broken trophy: by securing a bottle of Duke’s Mayonnaise to it.

In a post-game interview Badgers head coach Paul Chryst joked that, “we just wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy.”

The mayo-moment is going viral on social media and is filling the void for fans who were disappointed that the cooler of Gatorade poured on Chryst when the Badgers won wasn’t filled with Duke’s Mayonnaise.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

Badgers win Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton...
Bucks set NBA record for 3′s, roll past Heat 144-97
Badgers go Bowling Wednesday
Maryland's Donta Scott dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
No. 6 Wisconsin upset by Maryland 70-64