Badgers win Mayo Bowl and have perfect trophy to prove it
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers won Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but they may be returning to Madison a bit empty handed.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was dancing with teammates in celebration of the 42-28 win against Wake Forest when the bowl trophy slipped from his hands and shattered on the locker room floor.
The celebration only stopped for a minute though as the Badgers found a way to repair the broken trophy: by securing a bottle of Duke’s Mayonnaise to it.
In a post-game interview Badgers head coach Paul Chryst joked that, “we just wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy.”
The mayo-moment is going viral on social media and is filling the void for fans who were disappointed that the cooler of Gatorade poured on Chryst when the Badgers won wasn’t filled with Duke’s Mayonnaise.
