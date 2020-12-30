Advertisement

Bucks set NBA record for 3′s, roll past Heat 144-97

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton...
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have broken the NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game.

Sam Merrill connected on the team’s record-setting 28th 3-pointer of Tuesday night’s game in Miami with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead over the Heat.

Milwaukee finished with 29 3′s and won 144-97. The previous record for 3′s in a game was 27, set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019.

Milwaukee used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3-pointer.

The only one who didn’t was reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday made six 3′s and Donte DiVincenzo was 5-for-6 from deep.

