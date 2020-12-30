City of Madison parking garage maximum daily rates to rise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison will raise the maximum daily rate for all city-owned parking garages and Brayton Lot starting in January.

The City noted that the current maximum fee is $5, but will rise to $8 starting Jan. 4. The first hour of parking on Saturdays will remain free.

The maximum rate will go into effect once the amount owed exceeds or reaches $8. If a parking session costs less than $8, the City explained that the lower amount will be charged.

Each day is defined as 6 a.m. on the entry day until 6 a.m. on the next day, the City said.

The Parking Division noted that they will continue to evaluate the need for reduced parking rates and gradually increase them back to the full standard rate as part of their COVID-19 recovery process.

