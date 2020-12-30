Advertisement

City of Madison parking garage maximum daily rates to rise

Wisconsin Capitol Building
Wisconsin Capitol Building(Justus Cleveland)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison will raise the maximum daily rate for all city-owned parking garages and Brayton Lot starting in January.

The City noted that the current maximum fee is $5, but will rise to $8 starting Jan. 4. The first hour of parking on Saturdays will remain free.

The maximum rate will go into effect once the amount owed exceeds or reaches $8. If a parking session costs less than $8, the City explained that the lower amount will be charged.

Each day is defined as 6 a.m. on the entry day until 6 a.m. on the next day, the City said.

The Parking Division noted that they will continue to evaluate the need for reduced parking rates and gradually increase them back to the full standard rate as part of their COVID-19 recovery process.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Lindsey Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash

Latest News

The Watertown Police Dept. is searching for Jerald T. Brennan, who hasn't been seen since going...
Watertown man missing after going ice fishing
Road conditions in the Village of Ridgeway around 6:30 p.m., on December 29, 2020.
GALLERY: Show off the snow where you live!
Road conditions in the Village of Ridgeway around 6:30 p.m., on December 29, 2020.
December 29 Winter Storm
Faulty heater forces evacuation of Madison shelter
Ice skating
Community members brave temps, embrace winter weather at Elver Park