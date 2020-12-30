Advertisement

Community members brave temps, embrace winter weather at Elver Park

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As the snow picked up across our viewing area, some community members put on their snow boots and braved the cold temps outdoors.

“We just came out to try and have some fun for the kids before the big snowstorm hits,” Krista Donnelly, Elver Park visitor said.

Ice cold temps and falling snow: It’s a recipe for some to stay inside. For Donnelly and Bridget Baumhover, it’s the opposite.

“You can only stay home for so long,” Baumhover, Elver Park visitor said. “We’re hearty Midwesteners.”

“We just need to get out and get some exercise and let the kids burn off some energy,” Donnelly said.

Molly and Ellie Donnelly tagged along with their moms to hit the ice at Elver Park.

“We’re skating and I’m giving her lessons. I’m teaching her how to skate backwards,” Molly said.

The girls were gliding for about an hour and the night was smooth skating .  

“Like turns and going backwards,” Ellie said.

Going backwards, while trying to move forward.

For the last 10 months, the pandemic cancelled most activities for kids . Mollie and Ellie said the temps weren’t keeping them from the ice rink.

“I like being cold sometimes and it’s really boring being stuck inside,” Molly said.

Her mom agreed.

“I do say embrace the cold. I think winter is much better when you embrace it,” Bridget said.

