DWD adjudicators get last undecided unemployment claims

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Department of Workforce Development officials say they’ve assigned the last few thousand undecided unemployment claims to adjudicators.

The department said Thursday that all remaining claims with eligibility problems over 21 days old have now been assigned to adjudicators, who will work to resolve the eligibility problems.

The department did not say how many claims adjudicators will have to deal with but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported they number about 5,000. DWD has been dealing with a massive claims backlog since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Republicans have heaped criticism on Gov. Tony Evers for failing to resolve the problem.

New Secretary-designee

Shortly after DWD announced it had cleared the backlog, Evers appointed its current transition director Amy Pechacek the new Secretary-designee for the agency.

Pechacek took over running DWD in September when then Secretary Caleb Frostman stepped down.

Evers described her performance so far as “exceptional,” adding that she “understands that during these challenging and unprecedented times, Wisconsinites are depending on a government that works for them and does so quickly and effectively.”

