Advertisement

DWD adjudicators get last undecided unemployment claims

The agency’s transition director has been appointed Secretary-designee
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Department of Workforce Development officials say they’ve assigned the last few thousand undecided unemployment claims to adjudicators.

The department said Thursday that all remaining claims with eligibility problems over 21 days old have now been assigned to adjudicators, who will work to resolve the eligibility problems.

The department did not say how many claims adjudicators will have to deal with but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported they number about 5,000. DWD has been dealing with a massive claims backlog since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Republicans have heaped criticism on Gov. Tony Evers for failing to resolve the problem.

New Secretary-designee

Shortly after DWD announced it had cleared the backlog, Evers appointed its current transition director Amy Pechacek the new Secretary-designee for the agency.

Pechacek took over running DWD in September when then Secretary Caleb Frostman stepped down.

Evers described her performance so far as “exceptional,” adding that she “understands that during these challenging and unprecedented times, Wisconsinites are depending on a government that works for them and does so quickly and effectively.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

The Watertown Police Dept. is searching for Jerald T. Brennan, who hasn't been seen since going...
Watertown man found dead after going missing
Dane County, Badger Prairie Needs Network Announce Opening of Expanded Cold Storage Unit
500% increase in Dane Co. households with food insecurity
UW Madison campus health can start COVID-19 vaccinations
Madison Post Office asks residents to clear walkways, mail boxes for letter carriers
Solar panel arrays in Buckland (Photo courtesy of Timothy Gavin)
MGE looks to place new solar array in Madison