FIRST ALERT DAY: Snowy roads will impact Wednesday morning commute

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A major winter storm dumped heavy snow across parts of south central Wisconsin Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Even the heavy accumulating snow has ended, a light wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle and snowy roads will likely impact the Wednesday morning commute.

Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to travel this morning. You’re probably not going to be drive the speed limit this morning, especially on the secondary roads.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of snowy roads impacting the morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service, Madison officially recorded 5.1″ of snow. The highest snowfall report was 8.1″ in Sullivan. Below is a list of the highest snowfall reports as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. More reports will likely come in later Wednesday.

Any chance for a flurry or patchy freezing drizzle will quickly come to an end this morning. The rest of day will mostly cloudy to cloudy. There is a chance for a few peaks of sunshine late this afternoon. Today is going to be a cold day, and temperatures will be dropping throughout the day. The high temperature for today will likely be recorded Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s by lunchtime and in the lower to mid 20s by 5 p.m. The wind will be out of the west at around 15 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 25 mph. Wind chills will likely be in the teens all day.

The clouds will start to breakup overnight into Thursday morning. With a fresh snowpack, temperatures will tumble Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows will be near 10 degrees. Wind chills will be closer to 0 degrees, though.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny and cold day. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 20s.

Friday is another First Alert Weather Day. Another strong storm system will likely impact the area Friday through Friday night. There are still a lot of question marks with this part of the forecast when it comes to exact timing, precipitation type and amounts. Right now, it would be a good idea to plan for another round of accumulating snow and travel impacts.

The first weekend of 2021 will be quiet with a lot of sunshine. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 30 degrees.

