Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday for fire chief who died from COVID-19

CLAYTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags over Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Saturday to honor a longtime firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19 while in the line of duty.

Clayton Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Donald Edwin Kittelson died on December 17 after serving 34 years with the department.

“A third-generation firefighter, he was a pillar of his community and a mentor to many, sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm for firefighting with the next generation,” Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday, while announcing flags will be lowered this weekend.

According to Evers’ executive order, flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

“Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family, loved ones, the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, and the entire Clayton community as they grapple with this loss,” Evers added.

Kittelson’s obituary indicates there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Clayton Fire Hall. A “Final Page” will go out at 3 p.m.

