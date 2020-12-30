Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday for fire chief who died from COVID-19

Flags will be lowered on Saturday, January 2.
Clayton Fire Chief Edwin Kittelson
Clayton Fire Chief Edwin Kittelson(Clayton Volunteer Fire Dept. via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags over Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Saturday to honor a longtime firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19 while in the line of duty.

Clayton Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Donald Edwin Kittelson died on December 17 after serving 34 years with the department.

“A third-generation firefighter, he was a pillar of his community and a mentor to many, sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm for firefighting with the next generation,” Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday, while announcing flags will be lowered this weekend.

According to Evers’ executive order, flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

“Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family, loved ones, the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, and the entire Clayton community as they grapple with this loss,” Evers added.

Kittelson’s obituary indicates there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Clayton Fire Hall. A “Final Page” will go out at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

The Watertown Police Dept. is searching for Jerald T. Brennan, who hasn't been seen since going...
Watertown man found dead after going missing
Dane County, Badger Prairie Needs Network Announce Opening of Expanded Cold Storage Unit
500% increase in Dane Co. households with food insecurity
UW Madison campus health can start COVID-19 vaccinations
Madison Post Office asks residents to clear walkways, mail boxes for letter carriers
Solar panel arrays in Buckland (Photo courtesy of Timothy Gavin)
MGE looks to place new solar array in Madison