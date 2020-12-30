GALLERY: Show off the snow where you live!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A major winter storm dropped several inches of snow over southern Wisconsin. Starting Wednesday evening and lasting overnight, about five inches of snow fell over much of the region, with some places seeing much more, including Janesville which saw nearly seven inches.

While the system made driving tricky (and it was best just to stay off the road, if possible), it did leave behind some pretty views for many people across the area. Some of them have been sharing them and you can too!

