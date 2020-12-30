Faulty heater forces evacuation of Madison shelter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison shelter was evacuated early Wednesday morning, just hours after a winter storm dropped several inches of snow on the area.

Authorities confirm the shelter at N. 1st St. and E. Johnson St. was being evacuated around 4:30 a.m., with a pair of Madison Metro buses being sent to pick up the people staying there.

Approximately 40 people were staying in the shelter at the time.

Madison police told NBC15 a faulty heater caused carbon monoxide levels to rise, leading to the evacuation. Everyone moved to other shelters where they can stay until CO levels return to safe levels.

A crew from Madison Gas and Electric has also been responded to begin repairs on the leak.

