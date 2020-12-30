Goodwill encourages donations of old, unwanted holiday lights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready to take down your holiday decor? Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin is encouraging residents to donate their unwanted holiday lights.

Goodwill says that while holiday light donations are not accepted at city recycling programs, the secondhand store will gladly accept light donations - working or not - for responsible recycling.

Some lights, according to a Tuesday release, contain mercury which can leech into the ground if the bulbs are broken. Other lights may contain lead. Goodwill says donating old or unwanted lights ensures they will stay out of landfills and helps the planet.

Donations can be dropped off at any Goodwill location.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.