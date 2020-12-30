Iowa Co. cancels COVID-19 test site over storm concerns

BARNEVELD, Wis. (WMTV) - The scale of the winter storm in Southern Wisconsin Tuesday night has pushed Iowa County to cancel their community COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday.

Iowa Co. Director of Emergency Management Keith Hurlbert said it was not an easy decision to cancel the county’s only test site.

“Our test site is all outside, there are no indoor protections for people doing the tests and of course there’s traffic control that needs to be done in the parking lot,” Hurlbert said.

Iowa and Lafayatte Counties work together at the weekly site, alternating locations each week in Darlington and Dodgeville. There are between four and six people, half from each health department, that drive between the sites.

Hurlbert explained that the cancellation allows these people not to travel with the weather, as well as keeping the people who would come for a test safe.

Lafayettes local site will be open as scheduled next week. Hurlbert said that if someone needs a test sooner, they could call Upland Hills Health for an appointment. He also mentioned that the Alliant Energy Center, which is scheduled to continue testing through Dec. 31.

Highway Commissioner Craig Hardy said that Iowa County has 27 snow routes Tuesday with about 32 drivers who will switch shifts all night. Hardy did say that the conditions were causing some concern.

“The concerns with this one, with the snow falling at about an inch an hour, it takes four hours to make a round,” said Hardy. “Could be four or five inches of snow on the ground before the plow truck gets back there again, so travel could be a bit difficult with this one in some spots.”

The highway department has hired an additional seven seasonal drivers, adding trucks to work on busy highways like Highway 151.

