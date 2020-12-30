Advertisement

Joe and Jill Biden to appear on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning wishing...
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning wishing all Americans “peace, joy, health and happiness this season.”(Source: Twitter/Joe Biden via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Seacrest will have a special pair of guests alongside the music stars at this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration on ABC — the president-elect and the future first lady.

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to give “their last interview of the year” in New York’s Times Square on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.”

The Bidens will “share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” according to a statement by the producers.

Jennifer Lopez will be the musical headliner. The pop star will perform live before the iconic ball drop on Dec. 31. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be closed to the public.

Performers in Los Angeles include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Saweetie. New Orleans natives Big Freedia and PJ Morton will appear from that city.

Other performers in New York include Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Jimmie Allen and Machine Gun Kelly. Lauper and Porter collaborated on the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” and will join forces for a performance during the TV special, which kicks off on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” will run until 2 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 1. Seacrest is returning to host the event for a 16th year, and will be joined by Porter and Lucy Hale in New York. Ciara will host from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
California hits record COVID-19 deaths as new variant found
The Watertown Police Dept. is searching for Jerald T. Brennan, who hasn't been seen since going...
Watertown man found dead after going missing
Dane County, Badger Prairie Needs Network Announce Opening of Expanded Cold Storage Unit
500% increase in Dane Co. households with food insecurity
An explosion hit Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after a new power-sharing...
Yemeni officials: Blast at Aden airport kills 25, wounds 110
UW Madison campus health can start COVID-19 vaccinations