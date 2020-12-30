Madison declares snow emergency until Thursday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency through Thursday morning. The move means people parking city streets can only park on the odd numbered side of the street Wednesday night.

The emergency ends at 7 a.m., exactly 24 hours after crews began the effort to plow all Madison streets. Overnight, plow trucks had focused on keeping the main thoroughfares clear.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines estimates it will take between 12 and 14 hours to clear all of the roads in the Madison, so with the citywide effort beginning, in earnest, around 7 a.m. Wednesday, some streets may not be reached until the evening.

Declared snow emergency thru 7AM 12/31/20. Odd side parking will be in effect tonight. 261-9111 or https://t.co/3yKuyB2iDU for info — CityofMadison Winter (@MadisonWinter) December 30, 2020

Parking restrictions

During the snow emergency, the city’s parking restrictions will be (as defined by the city):

All residents who must park on the street tonight (the evening of December 30 into early morning of December 31) need to have their vehicles on the ODD house numbered side of the street between the hours of 1am and 7am.

Violations of the alternate side parking rules are punishable by a fine of $60 throughout the entire City of Madison. Violators could also be towed.

All residents are encouraged to choose off-street parking options if they are available.

Residents are reminded that all daytime and signed parking restrictions will be enforced.

Parking will be available in the cashiered sections of city-owned ramps in the downtown area. During a declared snow emergency you can park for no charge at the City ramps from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. If you enter before 9 p.m. or leave after 7 a.m. you are liable for any parking charges before 9 p.m. and from 7 a.m. until the time you leave.

When parking in the ramps overnight, do not park on the top level so this area can be plowed. Be aware that vehicles stored in city ramps longer than 48 hours are subject to being ticketed and towed. Meters in lots and ramps are enforced 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. Parking is also available at the Brittingham Park Shelter parking lot off of W. Washington Ave.

Keep the roads clear

Romines urges everyone to help make the plow drivers’ jobs easier by parking off-street when possible, minding parking rules, and keeping any other obstructions, such as trash or recycling carts, out of the road.

Between its fleet and private contractors, the city expects to have approximately 150 pieces of plowing equipment deployed to sweep away the snow.

Romines explained they divide up the city into 60 sections and assign equipment to each one. He noted that they have nearly 1,800 miles of lanes to clear and with the snow being drier than expected it will take some time to get it all done.

Additionally, because of the emergency, large item collection is canceled for Wednesday and Thursday. However, regular trash and recycling collection will continue.

