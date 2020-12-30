Madison Post Office asks residents to clear walkways, mail boxes for letter carriers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With severe winter weather foretasted across the state this week, the U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice off from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes to make it easier for letter carriers to safely deliver mail and packages.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Madison Postmaster Diana Nygaard. “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box – including steps, porches, walkways and street approach – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service and help them get those cards and packages delivered in time for the holidays.”

The USPS says that customers who are receiving door deliveries should clear their sidewalks, steps and porches of snow. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to make sure their is clear access to their mailbox for USPS workers.

Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways are deemed hazardous for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes.

“The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort,” said Nygaard. “Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.”

Residents and businesses with blue collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice as well.

“We want our letter carriers to be safe,” said Nygaard. “We can only do this with the help of our customers.”

