Mandatory testing to be implemented at UW-Madison in the spring semester through Safer Badgers program

By Tajma Hall
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison is preparing for a new semester of pandemic management. By increasing testing on campus, officials hope to keep cases down.

“One of the things we saw in the fall is a spike in cases among students when they moved back to campus,’ said Meredith McGlone, UW spokesperson.

To keep this from happening again, the university is implementing the Safer Badgers program in January.

The program is a spin-off of the testing model used at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. UW-Madison has contracted with Shield T3 to bring more testing to campus.

“We had a capacity of about 10,000 tests per week in the Fall semester. We’re expecting to be testing more than 70,000 tests per week now,” said McGlone.

Lázaro Vergara, a UW-Madison sophomore preparing for the new semester agrees with the university’s plan.

“I think it would be in the best interest of people’s safety for people to get tested more often,” he says.

The new testing model will utilize a saliva-based test and bring results within 24 hours. Officials hope getting fast results will identify new cases in time to prevent spread on campus

Also part of the Safer Badgers program is an app. it has features that will make it easy to schedule testing and view results. It also has Bluetooth technology that can recognize when users have been in close contact and it will notify them if they’ve been exposed.

