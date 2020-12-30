Advertisement

MGE looks to place new solar array in Madison

The new solar array would increase renewable energy use in the City by almost 20%, if approved.
Solar panel arrays in Buckland (Photo courtesy of Timothy Gavin)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) is looking to place a new solar array in Madison that would increase renewable energy use in the City by almost 20%, if approved.

MGE filed an application Wednesday with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to approve the agreement. MGE would partner with the City of Madison and Madison Metropolitan School District on the project.

MGE estimates that the 8-megawatt solar array would cost $15.3 million.

“Another 8 megawatts of locally generated, cost-effective, carbon-free energy on our electric grid will help MGE achieve our goal of net-zero carbon electricity for all customers by 2050,” said MGE Chairman Jeff Keebler.

If approved, MGE noted that the solar array would use about 28,000 solar panels and cover around 53 acres of land just north of Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that the City is “working hard” to have 100% of their operations on renewable energy by 2030.

“Projects like these are critical to achieving that goal ,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We are happy for the partnership we’ve had with MGE and MMSD on this project and look forward to continuing that partnership in the future.”

The project would be developed by NextEra Energy Resources Development and would begin generating electricity by the end of 2021, MGE added.

