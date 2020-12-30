MPD report several recent catalytic converter thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department posted a video of a catalytic converter theft Wednesday, hoping the public would have information about the incident after several thefts have happened in recent months.

According to an incident report, a home security camera filmed the most recent theft happening at 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Dickinson Street.

MPD explained that the resident woke up to a notification on his phone that showed a car parking next to his vehicle. MPD noted that the entire incident happened within a minute and a half.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-2266-6014 or visit their website.

The department also offered advice on preventing these types of thefts, including parking in well-lit area near building or entrances.

They also made these recommendations:

Park in a garage if possible and lock your car doors.

Drivers can have the catalytic converter welded to their car’s frame, which would make it harder to steal.

Motorists can consider engraving their vehicle identification number on the catalytic converter to help with recovery, if it is stolen.

Car owners can gauge their car alarm to set off when it detects a vibration, as suspects usually use a battery operated saw that creates noise and vibrations.

Park your vehicle in a way to limit access to the bottom of the car. Install home cameras or vehicle cameras.

If people hear anything suspicious, contact local authorities.

