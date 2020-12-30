Advertisement

MPD report several recent catalytic converter thefts

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department posted a video of a catalytic converter theft Wednesday, hoping the public would have information about the incident after several thefts have happened in recent months.

According to an incident report, a home security camera filmed the most recent theft happening at 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Dickinson Street.

MPD explained that the resident woke up to a notification on his phone that showed a car parking next to his vehicle. MPD noted that the entire incident happened within a minute and a half.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-2266-6014 or visit their website.

The department also offered advice on preventing these types of thefts, including parking in well-lit area near building or entrances.

They also made these recommendations:

  • Park in a garage if possible and lock your car doors.
  • Drivers can have the catalytic converter welded to their car’s frame, which would make it harder to steal.
  • Motorists can consider engraving their vehicle identification number on the catalytic converter to help with recovery, if it is stolen.
  • Car owners can gauge their car alarm to set off when it detects a vibration, as suspects usually use a battery operated saw that creates noise and vibrations.
  • Park your vehicle in a way to limit access to the bottom of the car. Install home cameras or vehicle cameras.
  • If people hear anything suspicious, contact local authorities.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

The Watertown Police Dept. is searching for Jerald T. Brennan, who hasn't been seen since going...
Watertown man found dead after going missing
Dane County, Badger Prairie Needs Network Announce Opening of Expanded Cold Storage Unit
500% increase in Dane Co. households with food insecurity
UW Madison campus health can start COVID-19 vaccinations
Madison Post Office asks residents to clear walkways, mail boxes for letter carriers
Solar panel arrays in Buckland (Photo courtesy of Timothy Gavin)
MGE looks to place new solar array in Madison