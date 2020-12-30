MPD report several recent catalytic converter thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department posted a video of a catalytic converter theft Wednesday, hoping the public would have information about the incident after several thefts have happened in recent months.
According to an incident report, a home security camera filmed the most recent theft happening at 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Dickinson Street.
MPD explained that the resident woke up to a notification on his phone that showed a car parking next to his vehicle. MPD noted that the entire incident happened within a minute and a half.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-2266-6014 or visit their website.
The department also offered advice on preventing these types of thefts, including parking in well-lit area near building or entrances.
They also made these recommendations:
- Park in a garage if possible and lock your car doors.
- Drivers can have the catalytic converter welded to their car’s frame, which would make it harder to steal.
- Motorists can consider engraving their vehicle identification number on the catalytic converter to help with recovery, if it is stolen.
- Car owners can gauge their car alarm to set off when it detects a vibration, as suspects usually use a battery operated saw that creates noise and vibrations.
- Park your vehicle in a way to limit access to the bottom of the car. Install home cameras or vehicle cameras.
- If people hear anything suspicious, contact local authorities.
