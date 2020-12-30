Advertisement

Over 950,000 people have activated COVID-19 exposure app

Wisconsin Exposure Notification
Wisconsin Exposure Notification(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 950,000 people have activated the COVID-19 exposure app on their smartphones as of Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services noted that Apple and Google have reported 953,857 people have the technology now on their iPhone or downloaded it from Google.

DHS said they did not currently have data on if people have been told that they are a close contact, but they do know that positive test codes have been issued and some of them have been claimed. DHS officials explained that this means an app user who tested positive for COVID-19 has chosen to alert their close contacts through the WI Exposure Notification.

The contact tracing app launched on Wednesday, Dec. 23 with some Wisconsinites receiving notifications on how to operate the app that day.

Apple, Google and Gov. Tony Evers office have stressed that the app does not use, collect or store any GPS data or personal information.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday
Lindsey Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash

Latest News

The Watertown Police Dept. is searching for Jerald T. Brennan, who hasn't been seen since going...
Watertown man missing after going ice fishing
Road conditions in the Village of Ridgeway around 6:30 p.m., on December 29, 2020.
GALLERY: Show off the snow where you live!
Road conditions in the Village of Ridgeway around 6:30 p.m., on December 29, 2020.
December 29 Winter Storm
Faulty heater forces evacuation of Madison shelter
Ice skating
Community members brave temps, embrace winter weather at Elver Park