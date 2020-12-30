‘Pennies from Heaven’ embraced by plow drivers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Plow drivers are welcoming the work as several inches of snow fall across south-central Wisconsin Tuesday night.

Instead of sleeping, Joel Grant with Maple Leaf Inc. will be hitting the roads. At midnight, his plan is to send 75 plow trucks and sidewalk crews.

“On a night like tonight where we’re expecting so much snow, typically our guys are out for 15-20 hours,” he said.

Grant keeps in mind, there wasn’t much snow to work with these last two years. “Our guys like it,” he said. “Otherwise they’re finding other jobs to do—part time jobs-- or they’re collecting unemployment.”

Grant calls the snow, “pennies from Heaven.”

Some plow drivers are hoping to rake in extra cash.

Sterling Evert, who owns Home Land Enterprises, says the pandemic has given people more time to tend to their own lawns and driveways.

On top of the jobs he has lined up for Wednesday through his own business, Evert says he will be making himself available as an independent contractor for Plowz & Mowz. App users can request shoveling and plowing jobs for contractors to local pick up. There are about 60 contractors in Madison, according to the company.

“My driveway is the last driveway I’m going to worry about in the snowstorm,” Evert said.

