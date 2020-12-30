Advertisement

Rush hour wreck closes eastbound I-90/94 near Juneau Co.

A crash closed eastbound lanes of I-94 on Dec. 29, 2020.
A crash closed eastbound lanes of I-94 on Dec. 29, 2020.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stretch of I-90/94 outside of Wisconsin Dells was shut down Tuesday evening following a rush hour crash.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the all eastbound lanes of the Interstate were blocked off at the U.S. 12/Hwy. 16 interchange shortly after 6 p.m.

The agency attributed the closure to wreck, but has not released any details about the incident. Nor did it say if anyone was injured.

Initial projections indicated the Interstate would be closed for approximately an hour.

