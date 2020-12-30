Advertisement

SNOWFALL REPORTS: Winter storm dumps heavy snow across parts of Wisconsin

Madison officially recorded 5.1″ of snow Tuesday-Wednesday
Snow Totals
Snow Totals(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A major winter storm dumped heavy snow across parts of Wisconsin Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

This snowstorm dumped over 5″ in Madison. At the Dane County Regional Airport, 5.1″ of snow was officially recorded. This brings the 2020 December snowfall up to 13.5″ and snow season total up to 15.8″. Still, we are running a slight deficit on the season as the average to date stands just over 17″.

On Tuesday, 4.6″ of snow fell at the Dane County Regional Airport. This broke the daily snowfall record for December 29th in Madison. The previous record was 4.0″ set in 1914.

Official storm total for Madison at the Dane County Regional Airport coming in at 5.1 inches. On Tuesday, 4.6 inches of...

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Snow totals generally ranged between 4-8 inches as expected. There were some slightly lower totals across the north. The heavier band we were tracking ahead of the storm set up through portions of Lafayette, Green, Rock, Dane, and Jefferson counties where reports of 8-10 inches were common. There were even some localized totals in the 10-12 inch range along the stateline.

Snow Totals From NWS Milwaukee
Snow Totals From NWS La Crosse

Looking for more snow? Another winter storm could bring in a round of accumulating snow on New Year’s Day. There are still a lot of question marks with this part of the forecast when it comes to exact timing, precipitation type and amounts. Right now, it would be a good idea to plan for another round of accumulating snow and travel impacts. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

