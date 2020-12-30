Advertisement

Street crews around the Madison area continue clearing snowfall

Clearing that started Tuesday afternoon continues Wednesday morning.
The snow and freezing rain from overnight left the roads messy Wednesday morning.
The snow and freezing rain from overnight left the roads messy Wednesday morning.(Melissa Stephens)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snow removal crews continued to work Wednesday morning in the aftermath of Tuesday snowstorm, continuing to clear main roads before getting to work on residential streets.

The Madison Streets Department says at least one crew worked to clear high trafficked streets and bus lines throughout the night, starting with the storm at around 3:30 p.m., with another crew joining them at midnight. Wednesday morning, crews finished clearing and salting main roads before heading out to clear residential streets.

The Dane County Airport stayed busy throughout the night as well, with a team of 10 trucks starting around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, continually clearing the primary runway to keep plans moving in and out of the airport. Airport communications manager Michael Riechers told NBC 15 that the primary runway is clear and ready for general flights, and the entrances and roads leading to the airport are also clear.

In Rock County, crews resumed work at 4:00 a.m., with over 40 trucks working to reclear the main roads ahead of people taking to the road for the morning commute. Following the clearing of the main roads, crews will tackle rural and residential roads, a task a county representative says will take eight hours.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Wisconsin residents will receive alerts Wednesday for new contact tracing app
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Missing Adams County woman found dead
Lindsay Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
Sheriff: Woman who went missing on Christmas Eve died while walking away from crash
Heavy snow will develop from southwest to northeast later in the day Tuesday and continue...
A Winter Storm will Impact Southern Wisconsin Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Latest News

The Watertown Police Dept. is searching for Jerald T. Brennan, who hasn't been seen since going...
Watertown man found dead after going missing
Dane County, Badger Prairie Needs Network Announce Opening of Expanded Cold Storage Unit
500% increase in Dane Co. households with food insecurity
UW Madison campus health can start COVID-19 vaccinations
Madison Post Office asks residents to clear walkways, mail boxes for letter carriers
Solar panel arrays in Buckland (Photo courtesy of Timothy Gavin)
MGE looks to place new solar array in Madison