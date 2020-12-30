Street crews around the Madison area continue clearing snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snow removal crews continued to work Wednesday morning in the aftermath of Tuesday snowstorm, continuing to clear main roads before getting to work on residential streets.

The Madison Streets Department says at least one crew worked to clear high trafficked streets and bus lines throughout the night, starting with the storm at around 3:30 p.m., with another crew joining them at midnight. Wednesday morning, crews finished clearing and salting main roads before heading out to clear residential streets.

The Dane County Airport stayed busy throughout the night as well, with a team of 10 trucks starting around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, continually clearing the primary runway to keep plans moving in and out of the airport. Airport communications manager Michael Riechers told NBC 15 that the primary runway is clear and ready for general flights, and the entrances and roads leading to the airport are also clear.

In Rock County, crews resumed work at 4:00 a.m., with over 40 trucks working to reclear the main roads ahead of people taking to the road for the morning commute. Following the clearing of the main roads, crews will tackle rural and residential roads, a task a county representative says will take eight hours.

