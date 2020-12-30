Total Wisconsin COVID-19 cases surpass 475,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surpassed 475,000 on Wednesday as the seven-day average rose slightly over the past five days.

The Department of Health Services reported on their daily COVID-19 dashboard that 2,755 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total of all Wisconsinites ever infected with the virus to 477,292.

DHS reminded residents to review the seven-day averages in the data, which smooth out day-to-day fluctuations. The seven-day rolling average of cases in Wisconsin was 1,956 on Wednesday, a slight increase from 1,931 the day before.

There were 126 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday, for a total of 1,082 patients currently hospitalized across the state. There are 249 patients currently in the ICU for the virus.

Hospital capacity slightly increased on Wednesday from the previous day, with 80% of staffed hospital beds being filled.

DHS reported that 35 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites who hae lost their lives from the virus to 4,818.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.