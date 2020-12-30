Advertisement

UW Madison campus health can start COVID-19 vaccinations

(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eligible members of the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus community were approved Wednesday to be vaccinated by University Health Services (UHS).

UW Madison reports that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services approved the vaccinations to begin under the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

The initial phase of vaccination in Wisconsin, PHase 1a, includes frontline health care workers and those who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients, or the virus that causes it. UW Madison noted that most individuals who meet this phase should have received an email confirmation from UHS or will receive it soon.

Interim director of medical services at UHS Patrick Kelly said he appreciated DHS’ decision to approve UHS as a vaccinator.

“We know it could be many months before all of our students and employees can be vaccinated but this is an important and hopeful first step,” said Kelly.

UW Madison explained that eligible UW Madison employees who have dual appointments with UW Health should have received more information from the health system.

UW Madison is working with DHS to determine who will be eligible for later phases of vaccine immunizations. They also added that DHS establishes eligibility criteria based on guidelines from the CDC, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Wisconsin State Disaster Committee.

